White House pushes back on Saudi claim oil cut was 'purely economic'

World+Biz

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

White House pushes back on Saudi claim oil cut was 'purely economic'

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:34 pm
A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The United States presented Saudi Arabia with an analysis showing there was no market basis to lower oil production before the OPEC+ decision to cut output, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, pushing back against Riyadh's claims the output cut was "purely economic."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which include Russia, lowered their production target by 2 million barrels per day last week, even though world supplies are considered tight. Of those cuts, experts expect an actual production cut of about half that level.

"The Saudi foreign ministry can try to spin or deflect, but the facts are simple," White House spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, saying that cutting output would "increase Russian revenues and blunt the effectiveness of sanctions" against Moscow after it invaded Ukraine in February.

Kirby also said other nations in the oil cartel told the United States privately they "felt coerced to support Saudi's direction."

Kirby said that the United States showed the Saudis an analysis that suggested there was no "market basis" to cut production targets, and that they could wait for the next OPEC meeting.

Saudi Arabian officials on Thursday rejected the idea that the cuts were political, saying delaying cuts would have had negative economic consequences.

OPEC+ / US / oil cut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

12h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

1h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

2h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

2h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'