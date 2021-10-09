White House blocks Trump attempt to withhold documents related to Jan 6 attack

White House blocks Trump attempt to withhold documents related to Jan 6 attack

Trump said the Biden administration was using the investigation to undercut his future political prospects

A mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The White House on Friday formally blocked an attempt by Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol when he was US president.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden had authorized the National Archives, a government agency that holds records from Trump's time in office, to turn over an initial batch of documents requested by the US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot.

"The president has determined an assertion of executive privilege isn't warranted for the first set of documents from the Trump White House that have been provided to us by the National Archives," Psaki said.

Executive privilege is a legal doctrine that protects the confidentiality of some communications between White House officials.

Trump said the Biden administration was using the investigation to undercut his future political prospects.

"This is about using the power of the government to silence 'Trump' and our Make America Great Again movement, the greatest such achievement of all time," he said in a statement.

