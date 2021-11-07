Vulnerable countries still hopeful as wealthy nations backtrack

An employee cleans before the arrival of leaders for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

As wealthy nations turn back on their earlier pledges, representatives of developing countries still see little progress in negotiations midway through the Glasgow Climate Change Conference COP26.

The issues related to Article-6, approaches to loss and damage, response measures, common time frames on climate finance issues, and transparency were deferred to next week as the countries could not reach any conclusions.

Developing countries are emphasising on the US$100 billion pledge by rich nations which was supposed to be given to less wealthy nations in 2020 to help adapt to climate change and mitigate further rises in temperature. But now, their wealthy counterparts want to delay the support to 2023, with a fixed time frame yet to be decided.

Speaking to The Business Standard, leading climate scientist Professor Saleemul Huq, said, "The COP26 is so far disappointing. Without fulfilling the commitments, it has turned into a photo session with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson."

He said the world leaders had turned away from their $100billion pledge, which was "absolutely unacceptable."

"The leaders who were begged to come here all gave rousing speeches, but are not delivering."

As one of the most vulnerable countries, Bangladesh is also pushing for around 6-8 issues in the Glasgow summit.

It is demanding the pledged amount be used at a 50:50 ratio for climate adaptation and climate mitigation projects. Currently, 20% of the climate finance is for adaptation projects and 50% for mitigation projects.

Bangladesh also wants a decision on the approaches to loss and damage.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her opening speech on November 1, said, "Developed countries should fulfill their commitments of providing $100 billion with a 50:50 balance between adaptation and mitigation. There must be synergies amongst the various climate funds."

Md Mostafa Kamal, secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, "We were hoping for the climate finance as the developed countries had committed. But that has been delayed and now they are not even saying they would start releasing the funds from next year. They are now saying it will happen from 2024."

He said the issue was yet to be resolved, but developing countries are demanding the funds are released immediately. "We have requested them to start disbursing the funds right away."

At the Glasgow Conference, developing countries are also prioritising the issue of loss and damage, with a focus on global sharing of responsibility for climate migrants displaced by sea-level rise, salinity increase, river erosion, floods, and droughts.

Md Ziaul Haque, director, Department of Environment and one of the negotiators for Bangladesh, said, "The developed countries don't want to finance the loss and damage. They said that after every cyclone or disaster, they provide help. So why the need for new funds for loss and damage? We are now negotiating that."

At the summit, developing countries also expressed that only holding conferences would not be enough if the working groups do not ensure the implementation of goals.

Discussions are ongoing on Article 6 of the Paris Climate Agreement to establish an international market to mitigate global emissions.

Mirza Shawkat Ali, the Bangladesh negotiator on Article 6, said, "We have some recommendations on it. Like other developing countries, our demand is to increase the levy from 2% to 5%, which is kept for adaptation. However, no decision has yet been taken as developed countries have not agreed."

Apart from the stalemate, one major success of the summit is the agreement to implement the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use, which has been endorsed by 134 countries, including Brazil, which has most of the world's forest cover. The Declaration aims to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

Moreover, some countries have updated their net zero targets.

The World Bank will also commit to spending $25 billion in climate finance annually through its Climate Action Plan, including a focus on agriculture and food systems.

Furthermore, 23 countries have made national climate education pledges, including net-zero schools and putting climate at the heart of national curriculums.

The UK leads 45 governments in new pledges to protect nature.

Professor Saleemul Huq said that there were some prospects of good results, but not significant results at the Glasgow summit.

Helen Mountford, vice president, Climate and Economics of World Resources Institute, said "Still there is some positive momentum and the negotiations are still on track."