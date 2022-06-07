US wins authority to seize Russian oligarch's planes

World+Biz

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

US wins authority to seize Russian oligarch's planes

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:03 am
US wins authority to seize Russian oligarch&#039;s planes

A US court on Monday issued warrants for the seizure of two luxury planes owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich under US measures imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, court records showed.

But the US government's likelihood of gaining control of the aircraft worth nearly $400 million was uncertain.

A Department of Justice official said the $350 million Boeing 787 Dreamliner and $60 million Gulfstream G650 ER were not in US custody, and the official declined to say if the US government knows their locations.

A federal judge in Manhattan issued the warrants on the grounds that recent flights violated US export controls imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The US Department of Commerce filed related administrative charges against Abramovich.

But the official said the warrants are likely to dissuade companies from helping to move the aircraft. US authorities are seeking to pressure business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to get him to halt what Kremlin calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Abramovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Abramovich has denied having close ties to Putin.

The Commerce Department said that the Gulfstream flew from Istanbul to Moscow on March 12, left the following day for Tel Aviv and flew from Istanbul to Moscow again on March 15. The Boeing flew from Dubai to Moscow on March 4, the department said.

Because the planes were US-made, and the flights took place after export restrictions went into effect, Abramovich, a Russian national, would have needed a license from Commerce to fly them to Russia. No licenses were requested, but an administration official told reporters the department's policy is to deny such requests.

The department may seek to fine Abramovich up to $328,121 per unlicensed flight, or nearly $1 million for the three flights, among other penalties.

"Russian oligarchs such as Abramovich will not be permitted to violate US export regulations without consequence," Commerce official John Sonderman said in a statement.

Commerce in March moved to effectively ground Abramovich's Gulfstream, along with 99 other planes it said had recently travelled to Russia, for allegedly violating export controls.

Abramovich owns both planes through a series of shell companies registered in Cyprus, Jersey and the British Virgin Islands, prosecutors said. In February he reorganized the ownership structure to make his children the beneficiaries of a trust that ultimately owns both planes.

But he continued effectively to own and control the planes when they flew to Moscow the next month, according to the Commerce Department.

Abramovich, who helped mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv during the early days of the war, has not personally been sanctioned by the United States. He has been sanctioned by the European Union and Britain.

Russia-USA tensions / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

19m | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

2h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

2h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

2h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

2h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata