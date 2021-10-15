US will oppose UN human rights council's 'disproportionate' attention on Israel -State Dept

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 10:25 am
Photo: Foreign Policy
The United States has concerns with the United Nations Human Rights Council and will oppose its "disproportionate" attention on Israel, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday after the US was elected back to the council.

"We have concerns with the council. We will vigorously oppose the council's disproportionate attention on Israel, which includes the council's only standing agenda item targeting a single country," Price said, adding the United States will also press against the election of countries with "egregious human rights records."

