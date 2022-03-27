US to provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives opening remarks as he meets with local labor leaders at the IBEW Local #5 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US 30 September 2021, Rebecca Droke/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, the State Department said on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the assistance would be to build the capacity of the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs with a view to aid "border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."