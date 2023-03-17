US to pledge over $171m in aid for Venezuela - US official

World+Biz

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 08:22 pm

Related News

US to pledge over $171m in aid for Venezuela - US official

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 08:22 pm
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro holds a Venezuelan flag while speaking from a balcony at Miraflores Presidential Palace to announce his breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States in Caracas on 23 January, 2019. LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro holds a Venezuelan flag while speaking from a balcony at Miraflores Presidential Palace to announce his breaking off diplomatic ties with the United States in Caracas on 23 January, 2019. LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The United States plans to pledge over $171 million in funding for Venezuela at a donor conference on Friday in Brussels, a US official told Reuters, as the country's opposition awaits US moves to process frozen Venezuelan government funds.

The pledge is expected to come at a European Union-backed conference focused on building solidarity with Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

The US official did not provide details on the funding, which builds on a further $376 million in funding Washington pledged last year.

Washington backs Venezuela's opposition, recognising its parallel legislature and decrying what it says is President Nicolas Maduro's dictatorship.

Under the administration of former President Donald Trump, the United States intensified its sanctions against the South American country. It froze and seized Venezuelan government funds at the US Federal Reserve Bank of New York and then used the funds to support opposition lawmakers who oppose Maduro.

The country's opposition has complained that the US clearance process needed to replace its previous point person for distribution of funds, the ousted leader Juan Guaido, is stretching on. They say the funds will also help humanitarian efforts.

Maduro's government opposes what it says is US foreign interference in its politics and has said the opposition stole funds that belong to the people that could be used for social and medical support.

Top News / USA

US / Venezuela / aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

12h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

15h | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

3h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar