US may have spied on UN chief, suggest leaked documents

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 11:03 am

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference on the eve of the U.N. climate summit (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference on the eve of the U.N. climate summit (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The United States (US) may have been closely monitoring United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believing that he is too willing to accommodate Russian interests, suggested revelations in classified documents leaked online, reports the BBC.

The latest from a leak of secret documents, which US officials are scrambling to get to the bottom of, contain candid observations from Guterres about the war in Ukraine and a number of African leaders.

One leaked document focuses on the Black Sea grain deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July following fears of a global food crisis. It suggests that Guterres was so keen to preserve the deal that he was willing to accommodate Russia's interests.

"Guterres emphasised his efforts to improve Russia's ability to export," the document said, adding, "even if that involves sanctioned Russian entities or individuals."

His actions in February, according to the assessment, were "undermining broader efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its actions in Ukraine."

UN officials bristled at the suggestion that the world's top diplomat was being soft on Russia. Saying he wouldn't comment on leaked documents, one senior official said the UN was "driven by the need to mitigate the impact of the war on the world's poorest."

"That means doing what we can to drive down the price of food," he added, "and to ensure that fertiliser is accessible to those countries that need it the most."

Moscow has frequently complained that its own exports of grain and fertiliser are being adversely affected by international sanctions. Russian grain and fertiliser are not subject to international sanctions, but Russia said it has experienced difficulties with securing shipping and insurance.

 

