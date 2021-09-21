UN concerned at US pushbacks of migrants who may need asylum

Reuters
21 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 04:38 pm

"We reiterate that while some people arriving at the border may not be refugees, anyone who does have a claim, who claims to have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their country of origin, they should have access to asylum and to have their claim assessed before being subjected to expulsion or deportation," UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said

Haitian migrants who have just arrived after US authorities flew them out of a Texas border city on Sunday where thousands of mostly Haitians had gathered under a bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico, hire moto taxis after leaving the airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol
Haitian migrants who have just arrived after US authorities flew them out of a Texas border city on Sunday where thousands of mostly Haitians had gathered under a bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico, hire moto taxis after leaving the airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

United Nations agencies said on Tuesday that people massed along the US-Mexican border who have a fear of persecution in their homeland, including Haiti, have a right to file a claim seeking asylum and voiced concern at deportations.

"We reiterate that while some people arriving at the border may not be refugees, anyone who does have a claim, who claims to have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their country of origin, they should have access to asylum and to have their claim assessed before being subjected to expulsion or deportation," UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

Marta Hurtado, UN human rights spokesperson, told the same Geneva news briefing: "We are disturbed by the images that we have seen and by the fact that we have seen all these migrants and refugees and asylum-seekers in transport to Port-au-Prince. We are seriously concerned by the fact that it appears there have not been any individual assessments of the cases."

