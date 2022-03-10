Ukrainian military claim defeat of Russian tank regiment northeast of Kyiv

A dog is seen in front of a house damaged by shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the village of Marhalivka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine Mar 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleg Pereverzev

The Ukrainian military claims to have defeated a regiment of Russian troops and eliminated its commander, Col. A. Zakharov, in Brovary, which is northeast of Kyiv, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"The commander of the occupier's regiment, Colonel Zakharov, was liquidated. During the battle in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, the battalion tactical group (BTGr) of the 6th tank regiment (Chebarkul) of the 90th tank division of the Central Command suffered significant losses of personnel and equipment," the ministry said on Twitter, reports CNN.

CNN has geolocated and verified the video shared by the defense ministry showing a Russian military column coming under attack and retreating.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shared videos of the aftermath, which showed a number of destroyed vehicles.

Russian forces are approaching Kyiv from the northeast and east in an effort to complete the encirclement of the capital, but Ukrainian anti-tank weapons have held them off so far.