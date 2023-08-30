Two killed in Russia's biggest air strike on Ukraine's capital in months

Europe

Reuters
30 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

Two killed in Russia's biggest air strike on Ukraine's capital in months

The attack on Kyiv began with several groups of drones heading towards the city from different directions and was followed by a salvo of missiles launched by Tu-95 strategic bombers

Reuters
30 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 03:23 pm
Fire burns in a building after a shelling, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Fire burns in a building after a shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Russia's largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said.

Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine's capital, and combat drones attacked infrastructure in the central region of Zhytomyr, where an unidentified facility and railway tracks were damaged and trains were delayed, they said.

"The blast wave broke all the windows, the entry doors are broken too. We were terribly scared," said Liudmyla Savchuk, a 57-year-old teacher whose apartment in northwestern Kyiv was damaged.

"Then there was another explosion in a couple of seconds, 20 or 30 seconds. We're cleaning everything now," she said, showing Reuters a piece of debris that had flown through a window.

Ukrainian air defences shot down all 28 incoming missiles and 15 of the 16 drones in the overnight attack, which also targeted the Black Sea region of Odesa, said General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago, did not immediately comment on the overnight air strike. Moscow said it had it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on western Russia, shooting down unmanned aircraft over at least six regions and destroying a naval attack on Crimea.

"MASSIVE ATTACK"

The attack on Kyiv began with several groups of drones heading towards the city from different directions and was followed by a salvo of missiles launched by Tu-95 strategic bombers, he said.

It was not immediately clear what had been hit by the single drone that was not shot down.

"Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring. The enemy launched a massive, combined attack using drones and missiles," Serhiy Popko, the head of the city's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"All in all, the air defence forces destroyed more than 20 enemy targets."

The bodies of two people were found in a non-residential building, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

At around 4.00 a.m. (0100 GMT), a burning lump of missile debris flew through the night sky over southwestern Kyiv's outskirts and landed nearby, a Reuters witness said.

Several buildings were damaged by debris, and officials in the Kyiv region said six private houses were damaged by missile fragments and several people were injured.

"Humans don't do such things. There are no military objects here, nothing – just an apartment block... The missiles fell in the park," said Roman Feshchenko, 76, a resident in the northwest of Kyiv, one of four places where debris came down.

The general prosecutor's office said separately that an 82-year-old woman had been killed overnight by Russian shelling in her home in the village of Svarkove in the northern region of Sumy.

Top News / World+Biz

kyiv / Ukraine / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank