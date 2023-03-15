Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Command unanimously favours defending Bakhmut

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy waits for European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine March 4, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's top military command is unanimously in favour of defending the sector of eastern Ukraine, including the besieged city of Bakhmut, and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy, President Voldoymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

"The main focus was on...Bakhmut," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "There was a clear position of the entire command: Strengthen this sector and destroy the occupiers to the maximum."