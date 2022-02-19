Ukraine won't respond to provocations, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Ukraine would not respond to provocations in the eastern Donbass region and would strive to establish peace through diplomacy.

Zelenskiy flew to Germany to attend a security conference as his country is bracing for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Russia denies plans to attack.

"We do not respond to provocations and strive to establish peace exclusively through diplomacy," Zelenskiy wrote on his Instagram.

