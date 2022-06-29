UK PM Johnson says if Putin 'were a woman', there'd be no Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he were a woman, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed.

Speaking after the G7 summit of wealthy nations in Bavaria, Johnson gave an interview to German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening.

When discussing gender equality and the importance of education, he stated, "You need more women in positions of power."

"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he were, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF

"If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it's what he's doing in Ukraine," the British PM added.