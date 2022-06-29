UK PM Johnson says if Putin 'were a woman', there'd be no Ukraine war

World+Biz

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

UK PM Johnson says if Putin 'were a woman', there'd be no Ukraine war

Boris Johnson stated, "You need more women in positions of power."

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 05:28 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he were a woman, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed.

Speaking after the G7 summit of wealthy nations in Bavaria, Johnson gave an interview to German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening.

When discussing gender equality and the importance of education, he stated, "You need more women in positions of power."

 "If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he were, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF

"If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it's what he's doing in Ukraine," the British PM added.

Top News / Europe

Boris Jhonson / Putin / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

4h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

7h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

9h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

51m | Videos
Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

2h | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

2h | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture