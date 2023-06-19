UK lawmakers set to punish ex-PM Johnson for 'Partygate lies'

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
19 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:09 pm

Related News

UK lawmakers set to punish ex-PM Johnson for 'Partygate lies'

BSS/AFP
19 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:09 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British MPs vote Monday (19 June) on a damning report that found ex-prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately lied to parliament about lockdown-breaking parties, in what the government hopes will be the final chapter in the damaging "Partygate" scandal.

The parliamentary vote is being held on Johnson's 59th birthday as the wounded former leader ponders his next move, with allies predicting a future return to the electoral fray.

It also comes at a time of mounting political problems for Rishi Sunak's Conservative government as stubbornly high inflation and constantly rising interest rates inflict economic pain on voters.

The populist architect of Brexit, Johnson led the Conservative Party to a landslide victory at the last general election in December 2019.

But he was forced to quit as prime minister last July due to Partygate and a string of other scandals.

Johnson has rejected the report by parliament's Privileges Committee, claiming he has been the victim of a stitch-up by political opponents and a "kangaroo court".

The committee in a scathing 106-page report on Thursday found him guilty of "repeated contempts (of parliament) and... seeking to undermine the parliamentary process".

- 'Indefensible' -

"The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the prime minister, the most senior member of the government," the report said, adding there was "no precedent for a prime minister having been found to have deliberately misled the house".

Even as the vote looked set to draw a line under the Partygate scandal, another video emerged Sunday of Tory party officials partying in December 2020 during the lockdown.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove apologised for the Covid rule breach at a time when the public was banned from socialising or meeting loved ones.

He told the BBC the footage was "terrible" and "indefensible".

Johnson could have faced a 90-day suspension and the humiliation of having to run for re-election in his constituency had he not quit as a lawmaker on June 9 after receiving an advance copy of the report.

A few of his close allies are expected to vote against the report, but they are said to be unconcerned about the recommended sanction of removing his parliamentary pass.

Johnson has reportedly privately urged supporters not to vote against the report, arguing the sanctions have no practical effect.

Conservative MP and Johnson loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg predicted that the ex-premier might eventually stage a comeback.

"Perhaps, after the next election, Boris Johnson will return to the fray with a new electoral mandate," he wrote Saturday in the right-leaning Daily Telegraph.

"His undimmed ebullience and joie de vivre, with a renewed sympathy from the electorate, many of whom think the privilege committee over-egged its pudding, leave him as a powerful force in politics," he added.

- Boris come-back? -

Liz Truss, who briefly succeeded Johnson as prime minister last September, said on Thursday she would "never, ever, ever write Boris off".

"I am sure we will hear more from him," she said, adding that she viewed the proposed blocking of his parliamentary pass as "very harsh".

Under-fire Sunak is now facing four potential by-elections -- three linked to the Johnson fall-out.

These will give voters an opportunity to voice discontent over the government's failure to tame inflation and the cost of living crisis.

While MPs have been caught up in the Johnson affair, commentators have repeatedly warned of a "mortgage time bomb" due to interest rates hikes that show no sign of ending.

Former Conservative minister Justine Greening told the BBC on Sunday it would be easier to persuade the public that the government had moved on if MPs backed the report on Monday.

"I think they should be decisive about supporting the privileges committee's work," she said.

"Essentially, it's important to recognise that MPs, and especially prime ministers, cannot mislead parliament and be allowed to get away with that," she added.

Top News

Boris Johnson / Partygate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

5h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

3h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

17h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

20h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline