UK government to probe leak of Hancock footage

World+Biz

Reuters
27 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 03:42 pm

Related News

UK government to probe leak of Hancock footage

A report by the BBC on Sunday that sensitive documents from the Ministry of Defence were found by a member of the public at a bus stop did little to dispel a feeling of chaos in government

Reuters
27 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 03:42 pm
British Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock speaks at a memorial tree planting ceremony at Oxford Botanic Gardens, following a G7 health ministers meeting, ahead of the G7 leaders&#039; summit, at Mansfield College, Oxford University in Oxford, Britain June 4, 2021. Photo :Reuters
British Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock speaks at a memorial tree planting ceremony at Oxford Botanic Gardens, following a G7 health ministers meeting, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit, at Mansfield College, Oxford University in Oxford, Britain June 4, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain's government will investigate how footage of former minister Matt Hancock kissing and embracing his aide found its way into the media and forced his resignation, in the latest scandal to hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

After first facing down calls for Hancock to be sacked or resign as health minister after pictures were published of him embracing a woman he had appointed to a taxpayer-funded role, Johnson accepted his decision to step down on Saturday.

Johnson's government has overseen one of the highest official death tolls from the pandemic and has been criticised for its early handling - led by Hancock - of the coronavirus pandemic which was characterised by missteps.

A report by the BBC on Sunday that sensitive documents from the Ministry of Defence were found by a member of the public at a bus stop did little to dispel a feeling of chaos in government.

Asked whether the health ministry was investigating how the pictures of Hancock had been taken in his government office and leaked, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis told Sky News: "It is a matter I know the department of health will be looking into to understand exactly how that recording ... got out of the system."

Since the pictures were published on Friday, an increasing number of his fellow Conservative lawmakers had privately called for Hancock to go, saying his position was untenable after he admitted to breaking coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson, who has faced down criticism of various scandals including the funding of refurbishment of his apartment in Downing Street, stood by his health minister initially. He accepted Hancock's resignation on Saturday but suggested he might return to a higher public role.

He then swiftly appointed former finance minister Sajid Javid to the role.

"What Matt did was wrong, he acknowledged that, it's why he apologised immediately for his behaviour and acknowledged what he did was wrong," Lewis said.

"It's ultimately why he's taken the decision that his position was untenable and distracting from the wider work we all have to do ... to move out of the pandemic."

Top News

UK / Matt Hancock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

20h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery