UK appoints Tulip Siddiq as city minister

Siddiq, who has been an MP since 2015, is expected to be appointed to the post of Economic Secretary to the Treasury, a person familiar with the matter said

British Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, a niece of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: UNB
Tulip Siddiq has been appointed Britain's' city minister, the minister responsible for overseeing the financial services sector, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Labour won a thumping election victory last week, propelling Keir Starmer to power as prime minister.

Siddiq, 41, has led Labour's efforts to develop policies for the financial services industry, known as 'the City' after the City of London financial district, since 2021.

Her appointment has not been formally announced by the government.

In May she told the Financial Times Labour would push the Financial Conduct Authority, Britain's markets regulator, to do more to remove barriers to competitiveness and growth.

New finance minister Rachel Reeves on Monday launched a new "national mission" to drive economic growth, setting out plans to increase housebuilding, unblock infrastructure projects and attract private investment.

Siddiq would succeed Bim Afolami, a former HSBC banker who held the role under the previous Conservative government.

