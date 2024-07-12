UK's Starmer urges NATO allies to boost defence spending

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:33 pm

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press briefing during NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on other NATO allies on Thursday to do more to increase their defence spending, saying it was needed to protect the alliance's values in "a new and dangerous era".

In a speech at his first international summit since becoming Britain's prime minister last week, Starmer repeated that his government would come up with a roadmap to reach 2.5% of GDP on defence spending - a target he has yet to set out a timetable for.

He repeatedly avoided answering questions on whether U.S. President Joe Biden was fit enough to run for a new term after he mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Russian President Vladimir Putin before correcting himself. Starmer instead praised Biden's role in organising what he called a successful NATO summit in Washington.

"This was a successful council, he led it, he deserves credit for that," Starmer told a news conference.

Starmer sought to focus more on the summit itself, saying 23 members out of the 32 in the alliance were now spending 2% of GDP on defence, "but in light of the grave threats to our security, we must go further".

"We face the generational threat of Russia, aided by the likes of North Korea and Iran. Conflicts rage across the Middle East and North Africa, the challenge of China, terrorism and international institutions, that should be at the heart of the response are being undermined."

An analysis published in April by the previous Conservative government showed NATO-qualifying British defence spending was expected to be 2.32% of GDP in the 2024-2025 financial year.

The speech capped off Starmer's first foray on the international stage, one where he received a warm welcome from several Western leaders who envy his big majority in parliament.

