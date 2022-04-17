Two dead, several injured in US party shooting

World+Biz

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

Two dead, several injured in US party shooting

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 07:27 pm
Two dead, several injured in US party shooting

Two people have died and as many as 11 people were injured after being shot at a party in the East Allegheny neighborhood of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Public Safety department said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

As many as 10 gunshot victims are being treated at area hospitals, the authorities had said, before updating that a eleventh gunshot victim connected to the incident showed up at a local hospital and that the person's condition was not known.

The authorities' investigation revealed as many as 50 rounds were fired inside a short-term rental property where nearly 200 people had gathered at a large party, according to a statement.

The gunfire prompted some party-goers to jump out of windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations, the authorities said, adding that several more shots were fired outside the home.

The authorities did not release any details about suspects for the incident.

Top News

Pittsburgh party / Shooting in US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

7h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

8h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oberon, India’s forgotten Hollywood Star

Oberon, India’s forgotten Hollywood Star

1h | Videos
Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

9h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

23h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals