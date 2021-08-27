Two Britons killed in Thursday's Kabul attack, UK foreign minister says

A screen grab shows people outside a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Two British nationals and the child of a third British national were killed in Thursday's attack at Kabul's airport, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"Yesterday's despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out," Raab said in a statement.

The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed 13 US troops and at least 79 Afghans, was claimed by Islamic State militants. The Islamic State's Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorosan, has emerged as an enemy of both the West and of the Taliban.