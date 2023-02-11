Turkish woman dies day after her rescue following 104 hours under quake rubble

World+Biz

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 05:27 pm

Related News

Turkish woman dies day after her rescue following 104 hours under quake rubble

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 05:27 pm
Cennet Sucu is rescued under the rubble of collapsed hospital in Iskenderun, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Cennet Sucu is rescued under the rubble of collapsed hospital in Iskenderun, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey, where she had been trapped for 104 hours since Monday's devastating earthquake, rescuers said.

German rescuers pulled 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman out of the rubble in the town of Kirikhan in southern Turkey on Friday. They hailed her survival a "miracle" as search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the region's deadliest quake in decades kept turning up more bodies.

"We have just learned from the brother and sister that Zeynep sadly passed away in the hospital," said Steven Bayer, the leader of German International Search and Rescue team. "We have just informed the team that she has unfortunately passed away and are now processing this in the team."

As some rescuers, choking back tears, comforted each other, the team doctor said the risks were particularly high during the first 48 hours after such complicated rescue operation.

"After all, she was really buried for over 100 hours. Not trapped, but buried," Peter Kaub said.

But he stressed the rescuers' effort was not in vain.

"To be able to die in the arms of one's family and to be able to live the last moments before that, every second counts," he said. "After 10 hours, after we started, she had first human contact and could talk to the translator and to us, then even to her family. And in the end, her family was able to hold her in their arms."

Kahraman's family told Reuters earlier that rescuers had arrived two days after Monday's quake.

The German workers made contact with the woman while she was still deep inside the rubble and kept her hydrated through a hose. At one point they helped her sister climb down a ladder close to Zeynep's position to speak to her.

The combined death toll from Monday's quake in southern Turkey and northern Syria now exceeded 24,000.

Top News

Turkey Earthquake / Syria earthquake / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

4h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

10h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

10h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

6h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

6h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

7h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday