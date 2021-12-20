Turkey's Erdogan says he's cut inflation to 4% before, can do again

20 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

President Tayyip Erdogan said he had lowered Turkey's inflation to around 4% before and that he will achieve that again, as it topped 21% following a push for aggressive cuts in interest rates that he has engineered.

Erdogan has said that policy, which has sent the country's lira crashing, was part of a successful "economic independence war".

He says it will boost exports, employment, investments and growth, but most economists call it reckless and predict inflation will soar beyond 30% next year.

The lira hit a record low beyond 17 against the dollar on Friday. Hit by fears of an inflationary spiral, the currency has lost 55% of its value this year and 37% in the last 30 days.

In a meeting with African youth on Saturday that was broadcast on Sunday, Erdogan reiterated his unorthodox view that interest rates cause prices rises, adding that inflation would hopefully fall soon.

"Sooner or later, just as we lowered inflation all the way to 4% when I came to power, we will lower it again. But, I will not let my citizens, my people, be crushed under interest rates," Erdogan said.

