Taiwan voters rebuff China and give ruling party third presidential term

World+Biz

Reuters
13 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 06:53 pm

Taiwan voters rebuff China and give ruling party third presidential term

Reuters
13 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 06:53 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Taiwanese voters swept the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te into power on Saturday in an explicit rejection of China's warnings not to vote for him in an election Beijing framed as a choice between war and peace.

Current Vice President Lai's DPP, which champions Taiwan's separate identity and rejects China's territorial claims, was seeking a third term, unprecedented under Taiwan's current electoral system.

Lai was facing two opponents for the presidency - Hou Yu-ih of Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) and former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People's Party, only founded in 2019. Both conceded defeat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lai was due to speak to reporters at 8:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) in Taipei.

In the run-up to the election, China denounced Lai as a dangerous separatist, saying that any moves towards Taiwan's formal independence meant war, and rebuffed Lai's calls for talks.

Lai says he is committed to preserving peace and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and boosting the island's defences.

Top News

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

10h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

15m | Videos
300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

1h | Videos
What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

2h | Videos
What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

6h | Videos