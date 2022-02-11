UN’s $32 million in cash arrives in Kabul

Afghanistan's Central Bank-Da Afghanistan Bank- in a statement said that the United Nations' news batch of $32 million in cash arrived in Kabul on Tuesday, 8 February, 2022.

DAB's statement reads that the money came to Afghanistan through Kabul International Airport and was delivered to Afghanistan's International Bank, reported Khaama Press.

The statement further reads that the IEA welcomes humanitarian assistance in all forms that help the impoverished Afghan people.

The money in cash is part of humanitarian assistance that was pledged by the United Nations in order to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan's economic system.

The UN has pledged to be providing Afghanistan with up to $32 million cash every week until March 2022 to address the lack of cash in Afghanistan.

lack of US dollars is currently the biggest problem in Afghanistan that has affected the lives of millions of people in Afghanistan as the banking system is still restricted and prices of food items and fuel are nearly doubled compared with 6 months ago.