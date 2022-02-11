UN’s $32 million in cash arrives in Kabul

South Asia

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 12:23 pm

Related News

UN’s $32 million in cash arrives in Kabul

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 12:23 pm
UN’s $32 million in cash arrives in Kabul

Afghanistan's Central Bank-Da Afghanistan Bank- in a statement said that the United Nations' news batch of $32 million in cash arrived in Kabul on Tuesday, 8 February, 2022.

DAB's statement reads that the money came to Afghanistan through Kabul International Airport and was delivered to Afghanistan's International Bank, reported Khaama Press.

The statement further reads that the IEA welcomes humanitarian assistance in all forms that help the impoverished Afghan people.

The money in cash is part of humanitarian assistance that was pledged by the United Nations in order to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan's economic system.

The UN has pledged to be providing Afghanistan with up to $32 million cash every week until March 2022 to address the lack of cash in Afghanistan.

lack of US dollars is currently the biggest problem in Afghanistan that has affected the lives of millions of people in Afghanistan as the banking system is still restricted and prices of food items and fuel are nearly doubled compared with 6 months ago.

World+Biz

UN aid / UN aid to Afghanistan / Afghan aid / Afghan economy / Kabul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

14m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

2h | Features
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3h | Panorama
The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

17h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

22h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

22h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks