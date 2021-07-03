TikTok back in Pakistan after court revokes ban

South Asia

BSS/AFP
03 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 12:40 pm

Related News

TikTok back in Pakistan after court revokes ban

The Pakistan Telecoms Authority (PTA) blocked access Thursday for a third time after a ruling by a Sindh court hearing a private citizen's petition against the Chinese-owned app

BSS/AFP
03 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 12:40 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

TikTok was running again in Pakistan Saturday after a provincial court lifted suspension of the popular social media service but ordered it to address complaints that it hosted objectionable content.

The Pakistan Telecoms Authority (PTA) blocked access Thursday for a third time after a ruling by a Sindh court hearing a private citizen's petition against the Chinese-owned app.

Freedom of speech advocates have long criticised creeping government censorship and control of Pakistan's internet and media.

TikTok's suspension was slammed by the video sharing platform's huge fan base in Pakistan, many of whom use it to market and sell goods online.

But its critics in the deeply conservative Muslim nation say it promotes vulgarity and LBGQT content.

TikTok has been shut down twice before in Pakistan because of alleged "indecent" videos -- most recently in March, after which the platform pledged better moderation.

It said Wednesday it had removed more than six million videos from its Pakistan service in the past three months alone -- around 15 percent featuring "adult nudity and sexual activities".

A PTA official told AFP the court had Friday revoked its earlier order banning the app, and users confirmed it was running again.

Still, even senior Pakistan officials appeared confused by the to- and fro-ing.

"I am baffled after reading... verdict on suspension of TikTok," Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Top News / World+Biz

TikTok / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1d | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

2d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

5
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured