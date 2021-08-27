Taliban say they lost more people than the US in Kabul airport blasts

At least 28 members of the Taliban were killed in the Kabul airport bombings, an official of the group has said.

"We have lost more people than the Americans," the Taliban official, who declined to be identified, said, reports the BBC citing Reuters.

Despite that, he said there was no need for the United States to extend its 31 August deadline to complete its evacuations and pull-out.

At least 13 US soldiers and 90 people were killed in twin explosions outside the periphery of Kabul airport on Thursday night.

An affiliate of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.