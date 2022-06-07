Pak Rupee hits all-time low as dollar rises above Rs203 due to oil payments, IMF deal uncertainty

South Asia

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 07:15 pm

Related News

Pak Rupee hits all-time low as dollar rises above Rs203 due to oil payments, IMF deal uncertainty

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
A man counts Pakistani banknotes along a roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A man counts Pakistani banknotes along a roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

The Pakistani rupee fell sharply against the dollar in interbank trade on Tuesday morning, hitting an all-time low of Rs203.45. Analysts said that oil-related payments and uncertainty about the resumption of the International Monetary Fund's loan facility were the main reasons for the fall of the local currency.

The greenback gained Rs2.85 against the previous day's close of Rs200.40, rising to Rs203.45 around 12:30am, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, reports The Dawn. 

At 12:15 pm, the dollar was trading at Rs204 on the open market.

Saad Bin Naseer, director of the web-based financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global, described this as "another dip" in the rupee's value after it fell against the dollar by more than Rs2 on Monday as a result of "declining foreign exchange reserves and oil-related payments".

Moreover, he said, the rupee was also under pressure in view of the upcoming Financial Action Task Force meeting next week.

"All of these factors combined with the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the International Monetary Fund programme and China's refinancing of $2.3bn have pushed the rupee to a new low," Naseer told Dawn.

Malik Bostan, who heads the FAP, said that the rupee would remain under pressure till June 30, saying that inflation was expected to rise due to the delay in the resumption of the IMF's $6 billion programme with Pakistan and fuel, gas and electricity price hikes. This, he added, would lead to an increase in the interest rate, as a result of which the rupee would weaken.

World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistani Rupee / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

9h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

10h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

40m | Videos
The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

1h | Videos
Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

2h | Videos
Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata