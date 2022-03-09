No-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The opposition parties of Pakistan submitted a no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to remove him from office.

Some 86 lawmakers from the opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion during the National Assembly, reports Geo News.

They also held Imran Khan's government responsible for the uncontrolled inflation, prompting him to dismiss the move and flaunt his closeness to the powerful army.

The opposition claim that they are confident that the numbers are high enough to remove PM Imran Khan. They have also stated that they have the support of 202 National Assembly members.

Imran Khan has also met the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) at the Prime Minister's House to discuss legal aspects. According to sources, the AGP briefed the premier regarding the legal implications of the no-confidence motion.

However, PTI vowed to defeat the no-trust motion in a consultative meeting.

Meanwhile, addressing at a ceremony in Rawalpindi's Fatima Jinnah University earlier today, Imran Khan said he was ready for everything the opposition throws at him.

"The powerful desires NRO and threaten to topple the government if they don't get it but I will not give them that as long as I am alive," Imran Khan said.

"Once again, I make it loud and clear that I will not extend the gang of thieves and dacoits any relief in the shape of NRO (national reconciliation ordinance)," he said.

PML-N's Rana Sanaullah told a journalist after a meeting of the Opposition leaders at Zardari House that he was "100%" sure that the no-confidence motion against the government would be successful.

"We will soon be relieved of this curse; the leaders will announce the decisions that were made today," the former provincial minister said.