No-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

South Asia

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 02:33 pm

Related News

No-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 02:33 pm
Photo :BBC
Photo :BBC

The opposition parties of Pakistan submitted a no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to remove him from office.

Some 86 lawmakers from the opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion during the National Assembly, reports Geo News.

They also held Imran Khan's government responsible for the uncontrolled inflation, prompting him to dismiss the move and flaunt his closeness to the powerful army.

The opposition claim that they are confident that the numbers are high enough to remove PM Imran Khan. They have also stated that they have the support of 202 National Assembly members.

Imran Khan has also met the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) at the Prime Minister's House to discuss legal aspects. According to sources, the AGP briefed the premier regarding the legal implications of the no-confidence motion.

However, PTI vowed to defeat the no-trust motion in a consultative meeting.

Meanwhile, addressing at a ceremony in Rawalpindi's Fatima Jinnah University earlier today, Imran Khan said he was ready for everything the opposition throws at him.

"The powerful desires NRO and threaten to topple the government if they don't get it but I will not give them that as long as I am alive," Imran Khan said.

"Once again, I make it loud and clear that I will not extend the gang of thieves and dacoits any relief in the shape of NRO (national reconciliation ordinance)," he said.

PML-N's Rana Sanaullah told a journalist after a meeting of the Opposition leaders at Zardari House that he was "100%" sure that the no-confidence motion against the government would be successful.

"We will soon be relieved of this curse; the leaders will announce the decisions that were made today," the former provincial minister said.

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / No-confidence petition / Pakistan / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

49m | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

1h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

3h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

3h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

18h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

19h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

19h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market