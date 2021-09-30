Nitin Gadkari assures 5 fold increase in tourism in J-K in next 3 years

On Tuesday, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) Minister, stated that the Central Government has shifted its focus into making Jammu and Kashmir into Switzerland and therefore a five-fold increase in tourism can be expected in the next three years in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister also announced that there will be a ten-fold increase in restaurants and hotels, a five-fold increase in road traffic due to people visiting from across the nation and foreign countries, reports ANI.

"An estimated 49 per cent capital investment is observed in employment when tourism grows. Now it's the responsibility of state administration to start the process for hospitality like waiters and other staff for restaurants and hotels. Skill development courses should also be started so that people in Jammu and Kashmir can get more employment" Advised Gadkari during the inspection at the construction of Zojila, Z-Morh tunnel projects.

Gadkari also revealed that both Jammu and Kasmir as well as Ladakh Lieutenant Governors (LGs) are involved in the process.

"I had a discussion with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha last night. I also had a conversation with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur today. Both are already engaged in the preparation," said the Minister.

Both the Lieutenants have been instructed to not allow people to open random hotels and small makeshift shops. "I suggested them to identify the proper location and help such people in openings "taparis" as per market demand," he added.

"We will provide them such facilities in a minimum amount," said Gadkari.

With the vision of Switzerland in mind, he has asked the administration to plan the development with the help of good architecture.

"We want to make Switzerland. If there will be cleanliness and beauty all across Jammu and Kashmir, it will attract tourism," he noted.

Earlier, Gadkari had inspected the 13.5 km long Asia's longest bi-directional Zojila tunnel project and 6.5km long Z-Morh tunnel project on Tuesday. The tunnel, which connects the Union Territory of Ladakh to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, will cost around Rs. 4,500 crore. The ceremonial blast had taken place on 15 October 2020.

The tunnel is expected to connect UT of Ladakh to the rest of the country, bring in tourism, and provide a hassle-free intersection for the armed forces to travel on.

The Zojila tunnel is constructed to help with national security and development to both UTs since it connects Ladakh region- Kargil and Leh.

The Zojila is located at the existing highway (NH-01) from Sonamarg to Minamarg. It is the longest tunnel in Asia with elevations ranging from 2,700m to 3,300m.

The alternative routes are closer to Indo-Chin and Indo-Pakistan borders, making movement difficult on the Indian Army and military vehicles.

The Z-Morh tunnel will help facilitate locals and interested tourists to access Sonamarg. This will increase the socio-economic status of Jammu and Kashmir. This project is on DBFOT mode and will cost Rs 2,378 crore.

According to ANI, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, also visited the Zojila and Z-Morh tunnels for an inspection on Moday.