Nepal to miss growth target as concerns about economic woes intensify

South Asia

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 07:32 pm

Related News

Nepal to miss growth target as concerns about economic woes intensify

Nepal's GDP target of 7% growth for the financial year to mid-July will be missed and growth could be "limited to only 4%

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 07:32 pm
A man sits outside a money exchange at Thamel, a major tourist hub, as government tightens imports of cars, gold and cosmetics after the foreign exchange reserves have fallen in Kathmandu, Nepal Apr12, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File
A man sits outside a money exchange at Thamel, a major tourist hub, as government tightens imports of cars, gold and cosmetics after the foreign exchange reserves have fallen in Kathmandu, Nepal Apr12, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File

Nepal will fall short of its growth target, a top government official said on Thursday, underscoring the troubled state of an economy grappling with a pandemic-induced loss of tourism, a widening trade deficit and soaring commodity prices.

This month, the Himalayan nation of 29 million people imposed curbs on imports of luxury goods in a bid to rein in outflows of its dwindling foreign exchange reserves and suspended its central bank governor, stoking concerns about a potential economic crisis.

Nepal's GDP target of 7% growth for the financial year to mid-July will be missed and growth could be "limited to only 4%," a senior government official with the direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The official was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Sky-high prices for crude oil, coal and edible oils in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have battered Nepal's economy which had been gradually recovering from large losses of tourist dollars during the pandemic.

Deependra Bahadur Kshetry, a former central bank governor, said the biggest worry was the country's widening trade deficit which could grow to equal the size of the government's annual budget.

"This is an alarming trend and needs to be controlled," he said.

The trade deficit expanded 34.5% year-on-year to 1.16 trillion Nepali rupees ($9.5 billion) in the first eight months of the fiscal year as import costs surged.

Fuelled by higher commodity prices, surging inflation is also making life much tougher for many Nepalis. Kshetry said retail inflation, currently at a five-year high of 7%, could reach double-digit figures by the end of the financial year.

"If prices continue to increase this way it will be difficult for ordinary people like me to survive," said Sita Magar, a 35-year-old house maid in Kathmandu.

She added that her monthly income of $90 can barely cover her daughter's school expenses and two simple meals of rice and lentils for them each day.

Nepal's economic woes have draw comparisons with Sri Lanka, though the situation in Colombo is much more severe. The country faces a sovereign default and its economic crisis has prompted protests calling for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In its South Asia report, the World Bank on Wednesday warned rising global commodity prices could cut Nepal's growth by 0.2 percentage points this fiscal year to 3.7% and 0.4 percentage points next year to 4.1%.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Nepal / Nepal economy / Nepal economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

8h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

9h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

9h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

9h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

9h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

9h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research