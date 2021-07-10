Modi cabinet 2.0 has 42% ministers with criminal cases, 90% crorepatis: Report

South Asia

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 10:44 am

Related News

Modi cabinet 2.0 has 42% ministers with criminal cases, 90% crorepatis: Report

Modi cabinet expansion 2021: A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms poll rights group has found that 42% of the ministers in Modi cabinet 2.0, post the reshuffle, have declared criminal cases against themselves

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 10:44 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photograph with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony as part of Union cabinet expansion at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photograph with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony as part of Union cabinet expansion at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday

Of the 78 ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union cabinet following the mega reshuffle earlier this week, at least 42% have declared criminal cases against them, showed a new report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) poll rights group. Of these ministers, four have cases related to murder attempts, the report showed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted lawmakers shortly after their oath-taking ceremony earlier this week on Wednesday. A total of 15 ministers were inducted into the cabinet, while 28 lawmakers were given Union minister of state berths. Thereby, the total number of members in the Prime Minister's council of ministers now stands at 78.

In its analysis of the Union council of ministers in the 17th Lok Sabha following its expansion, the ADR cited election affidavits to highlight 33 ministers (42%) in the new cabinet have declared criminal cases against them. Of these, 24 ministers (31% of the total number of members) have declared 'serious' criminal cases against them -- which includes counts of murder, attempt to murder, or robbery.

The ADR is a poll rights group that frequently publishes reports ahead of elections, tallying affidavits to ascertain the criminal, financial, and other background details of politicians.

Moreover, around 90% members of the new Union cabinet (70 ministers) are millionaires, i.e. they have declared total assets amounting to over ₹10 million (one crore), the ADR report pointed out. Four ministers -- Jyotiraditya Scindia (over ₹379 crore), Piyush Goyal (over ₹95 crore), Narayan Rane (over ₹87 crore), and Rajeev Chandrasekhar (over ₹64 crore) -- have been categorised as 'high asset ministers', which means they have declared assets worth more than ₹50 crore.

The average worth of assets per minister has been found to be around ₹16.24 crore, the report noted. The cabinet ministers who have declared assets worth the lowest in the lot are -- Pratima Bhoumik from Tripura (over ₹6 lakh), John Barla from West Bengal (over ₹14 lakh), Kailash Choudhary from Rajasthan (over ₹24 lakh), Bishweswar Tudu from Odisha (over ₹27 lakh), and V Muraleedharan from Maharashtra (over ₹27 lakh).

Top News / World+Biz

Narendra Modi / criminal cases / crorepatis / ministers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru