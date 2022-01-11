A million set to throng India's Ganges for holy dip despite Covid-19

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India, January 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Nearly one million Hindu worshippers are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river this Friday and Saturday for a holy bathe despite galloping Covid-19 infections across the country, an official told Reuters on Tuesday.

India reported 168,063 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, a 20-fold rise in a month despite testing being well below capacity.

Most infected people have recovered at home and the level of hospitalisations has been less than half of that seen during the last major wave of infections in April and May.

Many states have announced night curfews while the capital Delhi has also imposed a weekend lockdown, closed private offices as well as restaurants and bars in a bid to rein in the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

But tens of thousands of pilgrims have already reached the site of the annual Ganges ritual on an island in the eastern state of West Bengal, which is reporting the most number of cases in the country after Maharashtra state in the west.