Longest ever vessel to sail on Brahmaputra completes Kolkata-Guwahati pilot run via Bangladesh 

South Asia

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:02 am

Related News

Longest ever vessel to sail on Brahmaputra completes Kolkata-Guwahati pilot run via Bangladesh 

This development marks the beginning of barging operations from Kolkata-Guwahati via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR)

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:02 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The longest ever vessel to have sailed on the River Brahmaputra – MV Ram Prasad Bismil –  completed a pilot delivery operation of heavy cargo to the Pandu Port in India's Guwahati from Kolkata via Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The delivery marks the beginning of barging operations from Kolkata-Guwahati via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), reports Indian media.

This was made possible by dredging of key stretches of Brahmaputra by the Indian and Bangladesh governments to enable seamless navigation

Indian Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, addressing the development, said that the success of the pilot projects allowed "the long-awaited connect for the business of Northeast through the marine network with the rest of the world." 

Sonowal had flagged off the vessel, which was loaded with 1,793MT of steel rods and two barges DB Kalpana Chawla and DB APJ Abdul Kalam, from Haldia on this year's 16 February.

According to an official release issued by the Indian authorities, the pilot run was made possible by combined efforts at dredging key stretches of the IBPR including the Sirajganj-Daikowa stretch. 

"The government of India along with the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh funded the dredging of this stretch – with 80:20 ratio respectively," it read. 

The vessel has previously carried a consignment of 200MT of foodgrains for the Food Corporation of India from Patna to Pandu.

It also successfully completed the pilot movement of cargo between Ganga, the National Waterway-1 and Brahmaputra, the National Waterway-2.
 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy / Trade

Bangladesh / India / Brahmaputra / Inland waterway trade / Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

19h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

20h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

21h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

11h | Videos
Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

12h | Videos
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

12h | Videos
Amir khan talks about divorce

Amir khan talks about divorce

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion