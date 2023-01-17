JP Nadda's tenure as BJP president extended till June 2024

South Asia

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 08:25 pm

Related News

JP Nadda's tenure as BJP president extended till June 2024

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 08:25 pm
BJP leader JP Nadda has claimed that West Bengal is witnessing ‘goonda raj’ under the Trinamool Congress government/ HT-PTI Photo
BJP leader JP Nadda has claimed that West Bengal is witnessing ‘goonda raj’ under the Trinamool Congress government/ HT-PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda's term has been extended till June 2024.

The decision was taken at the party's ongoing national executive committee meeting in the national Capital on Tuesday.

Announcing the decision, union home minister Amit Shah said the decision was taken unanimously.

"Among all the political parties in the country, the BJP is the one that is most democratically run. We hold elections according to the constitution of the party from the booth level to the presidential post," he said.

"Owing to the Covid pandemic, the membership drive that is carried out ahead of polls was affected and the elections at the booth level could not be held, therefore, the elections for the president's post was also affected," he said.

Nadda was appointed as BJP president on 20 January 2020.

The party played a key role in relief measures during the pandemic under Nadda's leadership, Shah said.

Nadda had taken over the presidency of the party after Shah was appointed as union home minister in 2019.

He was first appointed as the party's working president and then given a full three-year term.

Referring to his tenure, Shah said it was under Nadda's leadership that the party performed well in states such as Bihar, Maharashtra and also made gains in West Bengal.

 

World+Biz

JP Nadda / BJP president

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

14h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

2h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

5h | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades