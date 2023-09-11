India's capital renews firecracker ban to combat pollution

South Asia

Reuters
11 September, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 07:22 pm

Related News

India's capital renews firecracker ban to combat pollution

Firecrackers are a part of celebrations for the Hindu festival of Diwali, which falls in mid-November this year

Reuters
11 September, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 07:22 pm
Smoke billows from a firework after it was lit on the rooftop of a residential building during Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in New Delhi, India on 27 October 2019. File Photo: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Smoke billows from a firework after it was lit on the rooftop of a residential building during Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in New Delhi, India on 27 October 2019. File Photo: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

 India's New Delhi has reimposed a ban on firecrackers ahead of the Diwali festival to curb air pollution in the winter, when air quality reaches hazardous levels, the capital city's environment minister said on Monday.

"Manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery and bursting of any type of firecrackers is completely prohibited in Delhi," Minister Gopal Rai said at a press conference, adding that police have been instructed to stop issuing licenses for fireworks.

Firecrackers are a part of celebrations for the Hindu festival of Diwali, which falls in mid-November this year.

Smoke from the hundreds of firecrackers that light up the sky during the festival leaves the city shrouded in toxic haze, made worse as colder air traps dust, vehicle emissions, and pollution from stubble burning in neighbouring regions.

The Delhi government is set to meet with experts this week to draw up an action plan to combat pollution in the winter, when foul air causes a spike in respiratory ailments in one of the world's most polluted cities, often resulting in school closures and public health emergency declarations.

India's New Delhi has reimposed a ban on firecrackers ahead of the Diwali festival to curb air pollution in the winter, when air quality reaches hazardous levels, the capital city's environment minister said on Monday.

"Manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery and bursting of any type of firecrackers is completely prohibited in Delhi," Minister Gopal Rai said at a press conference, adding that police have been instructed to stop issuing licenses for fireworks.

City authorities have, in the last few years, banned the use and sale of fireworks ahead of the festival, warning of jail time and fines for those flouting orders.

The government said that the city reported its best air quality since 2015 last year, driven by measures including a push for greener vehicles.

Residents of New Delhi stand to gain 11.9 years of life expectancy if India were to meet the World Health Organisation's guideline to limit levels of lung-damaging airborne particles, known as PM 2.5, to 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Top News / World+Biz

India / firecracker / New delhi / Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fresh graduates stare at bleak future

11h | Panorama
Chef nino

Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

1h | TBS Stories
Why is tech-savvy Sweden banning computer screens in classrooms?

Why is tech-savvy Sweden banning computer screens in classrooms?

2h | TBS World
A Tale of a Terracotta Collector

A Tale of a Terracotta Collector

1h | TBS Stories
Drone footage of the destructed earthquake

Drone footage of the destructed earthquake

3h | TBS World