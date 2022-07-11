Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya gets 4 months in jail

South Asia

Hindustan Times
11 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 11:34 am

The Indian Supreme Court also sentenced liquor baron Vijay Mallya a fine of Rs2000 under contempt charge

The Indian Supreme Court on Monday sentenced fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to four months jail term and a fine of Rs2000 under contempt charge.

"Adequate punishment is a must. Mallya didn't show any remorse," the top Indian court bench said.

The Indian Supreme Court also ordered Mallya's family members to return the $40 million transferred to them in violation of the court orders.

The Supreme Court bench comprising justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha on 10 March had reserved its order in the case observing that proceedings against the liquor baron had hit a "dead wall".

After hearing senior advocate and amicus curiae Jaideep Gupta on various aspects, the top court had even decided to permit the counsel, who was earlier representing Mallya to file written submissions if any by 15 March.

Mallya's counsel had on 10 March told the bench that he was handicapped in the absence of any instruction from his client, who is in the United Kingdom, and would not be able to argue on the quantum of sentence to be awarded in the contempt case.

The Indian Supreme Court had said that it has given multiple opportunities to Mallya to appear either personally or through a lawyer and had even given specific directions on November 30 last year. A consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India had moved the top court alleging that Mallya was not following the court orders on repayment of loan worth over Rs9,000 crore.

It was alleged that he was not disclosing the assets and moreover, transferring them to his children in violation of the restraint orders.

Mallya was held guilty of contempt in 2017, and the matter was thereafter to be listed to hear him on the proposed punishment to be awarded to him.

The top court had in 2020 dismissed Mallya's plea seeking review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of court orders.

