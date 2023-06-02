Imran Khan's bail extended in 3 cases related to 9 May violence

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Imran Khan's bail was extended by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday in matters involving the 9 May unrest, including the vandalism of Jinnah House and Askari Tower, reports DAWN.

The National Accountability Bureau's arrest of the PTI head in the Al-Qadir Trust case on 9 May resulted in at least eight fatalities and up to 290 injuries. The demonstrators also ransacked Jinnah House, the corps commander's mansion in Lahore, and tore down the entrance to General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Over 1,900 irate demonstrators were subsequently apprehended after ongoing conflicts with law enforcement occurred all over the nation. Additionally, cases were brought against Imran and his party members.

Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar had granted the former prime minister bail in the three instances on 19 May, but only until 2 June if surety bonds totalling Rs100,000 were provided.