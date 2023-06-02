Imran Khan's bail extended in 3 cases related to 9 May violence

South Asia

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 04:18 pm

Related News

Imran Khan's bail extended in 3 cases related to 9 May violence

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 04:18 pm
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Imran Khan's bail was extended by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday in matters involving the 9 May unrest, including the vandalism of Jinnah House and Askari Tower, reports DAWN.

The National Accountability Bureau's arrest of the PTI head in the Al-Qadir Trust case on 9 May resulted in at least eight fatalities and up to 290 injuries. The demonstrators also ransacked Jinnah House, the corps commander's mansion in Lahore, and tore down the entrance to General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Over 1,900 irate demonstrators were subsequently apprehended after ongoing conflicts with law enforcement occurred all over the nation. Additionally, cases were brought against Imran and his party members.

Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar had granted the former prime minister bail in the three instances on 19 May, but only until 2 June if surety bonds totalling Rs100,000 were provided.

 

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

23h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

23h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

2h | TBS Economy
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

5h | TBS Economy
Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

5h | TBS Health
Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

20h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study