Imran Khan demands Shehbaz Sharif's resignation amid audio clips leak row

South Asia

Hindustan Times
27 September, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 12:40 pm

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan. Photo: Hindustan Times
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan. Photo: Hindustan Times

Ousted Pakistan leader Imran Khan Monday demanded prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's resignation over 'leaked' audio clips about the 'import of machinery for a power plant from India. Speaking at the Government College University in Lahore, he said if 'Shehbaz has any shame left in him, he should resign', news agency PTI reported.

"PM Shehbaz Sharif should resign after the audio leaks involving him, some cabinet members and government officials have surfaced. In the audio leaks, Shehbaz is talking about bringing machinery from India for his niece Maryam Nawaz's son-in-law (Raheel Munir). If Shehbaz has any shame left in him, he should resign... otherwise we will make him go home."

Khan also demanded chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja resign.

"Nawaz is telling him [CEC] who should be disqualified and when to hold elections. After the audio leaks, the CEC should resign if he has even an ounce of shame," Khan said.

The clips in question - which Hindustan Times cannot independently verify - contain what are said to be conversations Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz, defence minister Khawaja Asif, law minister Azam Tarar and interior minister Rana Sanaullah.

The voices of former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PM Sharif are also reportedly on the tape.

In one clip, a voice reported to be that of Sharif's can be heard saying Nawaz asked him to help Munir with the 'import of machinery for a power plant from India'.

Sanaullah said Sharif had taken note of the 'leaks' and initiated an inquiry.

 

