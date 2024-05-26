Fire at entertainment venue kills at least 24 people in western India

South Asia

Reuters
26 May, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 09:39 am

Related News

Fire at entertainment venue kills at least 24 people in western India

Television images showed a massive fire engulfing the TRP game zone and thick clouds of smoke emanating from the site. The entire structure was gutted in the blaze

Reuters
26 May, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 09:39 am
A major fire at a family entertainment venue has led to several deaths, May 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer
A major fire at a family entertainment venue has led to several deaths, May 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

At least 24 people, including many children, died in a fire that broke out on Saturday(25 May) evening in a family entertainment venue in the western Indian state of Gujarat, a government official said.

With rescue efforts continuing at the scene in the Rajkot district, the local mayor told Reuters the death toll was expected to rise.

"Our focus is on rescue operations and saving lives. We will ensure strict action is taken against the people who are responsible for this incident," Mayor Nayana Pedhadiya said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Television images showed a massive fire engulfing the TRP game zone and thick clouds of smoke emanating from the site. The entire structure was gutted in the blaze. 

A police official at the local civil hospital said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media platform X that the local administration was working to provide assistance to those affected.

"Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in the post.

The district's chief fire officer, IV Kher, said firefighters had almost brought the fire under control.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he told Reuters.

Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel said an investigation into the incident had been handed to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and television reports said two people had been detained by Rajkot police in connection with the incident.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Fire accident / Deaths / Gujarat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

23h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

12h | Videos
What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

13h | Videos
Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

14h | Videos
Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

10h | Videos