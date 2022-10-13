Dhaka, Delhi connectivity improved with 'Maitri Setu' on Feni river: Indian President

South Asia

UNB
13 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:51 am

President of India Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during Bangladesh’s Liberation War. Photo: Colledted
President of India Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during Bangladesh’s Liberation War. Photo: Colledted

President of India Droupadi Murmu has said that connectivity between Bangladesh and India has increased with the construction of 'Maitri Setu' over the Feni River.

At the same time, she said, it has become convenient for entrepreneurs of India's Tripura state to use the ports of Chattogram and Ashuganj.

"It can be said that, from the very beginning, Tripura has played a major role in deepening India's friendship with Bangladesh," said the Indian President on Wednesday.

Murmu noted that Tripura is a power-surplus state and it exports electricity to Bangladesh, according to the Indian President's Secretariat.

Earlier, the Indian President visited Albert Ekka War Memorial in Agartala and paid homage to brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

She also attended a civic reception hosted by the government of Tripura in her honour at Town Hall, Agartala in the evening.

The Indian President was happy to note that Tripura is making steady progress as an educational hub.

She said that many institutions of higher and professional education are established in the state, where students from not only the northeastern region but also from other parts of India and abroad come for education.

She was also happy to note that Tripura has achieved the target of 100 percent enrollment at the level of elementary education.

Speaking on the occasion, the India President thanked the people of Tripura for their warm welcome.

She said that the composite culture of Tripura is the pride of India.

The tribal community of Tripura has maintained a beautiful amalgamation of democracy and tradition.

She was happy to note that Tripura earned a top spot in achieving the target of 'Responsible Consumption and Production', included in the Sustainable Development Goal –12 during the year 2020-21.

She also noted that Tripura is one of the two states that generate the least plastic waste.

