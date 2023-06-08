Cyclone Biparjoy: 'Very severe cyclonic storm' to intensify further

08 June, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 06:57 pm

The storm is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50kmph in coastal districts of Gujarat in the coming days

Cyclone in Arabian Sea: High waves crash at the sea-shore. Photo: HT
Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).  

"The very severe Cyclonic storm is currently about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 970km southwest of Mumbai, 1,050km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1,350km south of Karachi," it said.

Cyclone Biparjoy named by Bangladesh begins to form over Arabian Sea

The storm is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50kmph in coastal districts of Gujarat in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till 14 June.

Cyclone to impact coasts of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka

Cyclone Biparjoy is currently centred about 860km west-southwest of Goa and it will also impact Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is now a very severe cyclone which is expected to intensify further in the next 48 hours.

