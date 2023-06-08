Cyclone Biparjoy: 'Very severe cyclonic storm' to intensify further

Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The very severe Cyclonic storm is currently about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 970km southwest of Mumbai, 1,050km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1,350km south of Karachi," it said.

The storm is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50kmph in coastal districts of Gujarat in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till 14 June.

Cyclone to impact coasts of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka

