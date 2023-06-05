Cyclone Biparjoy named by Bangladesh begins to form over Arabian Sea

A cyclonic storm named Biparjoy is evolving over the Southeast Arabian Sea, posing a risk of a low-pressure area forming in the same region within the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The track of the cyclone is not clear as of now. Few models are indicating its movement in the northerly direction along the West Coast of India. Some models indicate its movement to the north initially and re-curvature to the north-northeast direction towards Omen and Yaman," reports livemint quoting private weather forecaster Skymet.

The name of the cyclone Biparjoy was given by Bangladesh. Weather forecasters give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. In general, tropical cyclones are named according to the rules at regional level.

For the Indian Ocean region, a formula for naming cyclones was agreed upon in 2004. Eight countries in the region – Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand – all contributed a set of names, which are assigned sequentially whenever a cyclonic storm develops.

The names are chosen to be easy to remember and pronounce, and they must not be offensive or controversial. They are also chosen from a variety of languages so that people from different regions can identify with them.

The naming system has evolved over time. In the early years of the practice, the names were chosen alphabetically, with one name assigned to each letter of the alphabet. However, this system was found to be confusing and difficult to remember, so the current system of pre-defined names was introduced.

"It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian sea during the subsequent 48 hours. scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over the south adjoining central Arabian sea (minimum cloud top temperature (ctt) minus 90°c) scattered low and medium clouds with embedded moderate to intense convection lay over Lakshadweep islands area and isolated weak to moderate convection lay over Comorin area," the IMD said in its forecasts

Skymet further in a statement said that rain activities will certainly intensify along the West Coast of the country from Kerala to Maharashtra. The cyclone will help the monsoon current to reach Mumbai on time. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough along Karnataka and Maharashtra coast between June 8 and 10. And over the Gujarat coast between June 9 and 12.

The situation will get clearer after the formation of a low-pressure area.