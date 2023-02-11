Crucial $1.1b IMF deal eludes Pakistan for now; talks continue

South Asia

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

Crucial $1.1b IMF deal eludes Pakistan for now; talks continue

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 04:53 pm
Men reach out to buy subsidised flour sacks from a truck in Karachi, Pakistan January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
Men reach out to buy subsidised flour sacks from a truck in Karachi, Pakistan January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund are to resume talks online next week they said on Friday, after ten days of face-to-face discussions in Islamabad on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal.

With the nuclear-armed nation in the grip of a full-blown economic crisis, the IMF talks are aimed at unlocking at least $1.1 billion of stalled funding as part of a $6.5 billion bailout signed in 2019.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters Pakistan had agreed with the IMF on the conditions to release the funds, which have been delayed since last December.

Talks would resume virtually on Monday, he added, citing "routine procedures" for the delay. "We will implement whatever has been agreed upon between our teams," Dar said.

In a statement, Pakistan IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter confirmed talks were continuing and that considerable progress had already been made. The hold-up though sent the price of the country's government bonds tumbling again.

Pakistan is in dire need of a successful outcome. The $350-billion economy is still reeling from devastating floods last year, and the government estimates rebuilding efforts will cost $16 billion.

The heavily-indebted nation only has enough foreign reserves to cover less than three weeks of crucial imports. The longer it takes for the IMF tranche to be paid out, the higher the risk of default, analysts say, especially with elections also looming.

Last week, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called Pakistan's economic situation "unimaginable."

"Ideally, Pakistan should have reached a staff level agreement at the end of the IMF mission," Khaqan Najeeb, a former finance ministry adviser, told Reuters.

"Delay is untenable."

IMF measures

The so-called staff-level agreement, which then needs to be approved by the IMF's head office in Washington, must be reached before the funds are disbursed.

In addition to the stalled tranche, another $1.4 billion remains of the $6.5 billion bailout programme, which is due to end in June.

Experts said Pakistan needs the payout as soon as possible. "If this drags on for, say, longer than a month, things get more difficult as our forex reserves have reached a critical level," former central bank Deputy Governor Murtaza Syed told Reuters.

The conditions set by the IMF include a return to a market-based exchange rate and higher fuel prices, measures that Pakistan recently implemented and that have already sent inflation to a record high - 27.5% year on year in January - and created shortages in some imported goods.

Dar said Pakistan had also agreed with the IMF to introduce fiscal measures, including new taxes.

Analysts fear more fiscal tightening could tip the economy further into crisis.

"The government has not only wasted over five months in realising the gravity of the situation, it is still sleepwalking the country into an economic abyss," said Sakib Sherani, who served as the finance ministry's principal economic adviser in 2009-10.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

IMF Loan / Pakistan / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

4h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

10h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

10h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

6h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

6h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

7h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday