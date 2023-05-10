Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB plea for Imran Khan's 14-day remand reserved

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 04:34 pm

Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB plea for Imran Khan's 14-day remand reserved

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 04:34 pm
Imran Khan himself has been a vocal critic of Biden’s decision to pull troops from Afghan soil. Photo :Reuters
Imran Khan himself has been a vocal critic of Biden’s decision to pull troops from Afghan soil. Photo :Reuters

A Pakistan accountability court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea seeking 14-day remand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who was arrested a day earlier from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The hearing took place at the Islamabad Police Lines, which was given court standing as a "one-time dispensation" late on Monday night, reports DAWN.

Today's hearing was led by Judge Mohammad Bashir.

At the start of the hearing, NAB asked the court to keep Imran in custody for 14 days.

Khawaja Harris, the lawyer for the PTI chairman, was against the request. He said that the case did not come under the bureau's jurisdiction. He also said that NAB had not shared the results of the investigation.

"Everyone has the right to a fair trial," he said, calling for the hearing to be held in an open court. He further said a building had been constructed on the land belonging to Al-Qadir Trust, where people receive education free of cost.

He said that a "legal person", who is not a public office holder, is meant to be in charge of the trust. Imran is no longer a public office holder, he said.

The NAB prosecutor, on the other hand, told the court that Imran was shown the warrant when he was arrested. He also told Imran's lawyer that all the paperwork needed would be provided.

"This is a corruption case which the UK's National Crime Agency has probed," he said, adding that the money received was meant to be transferred to the government of Pakistan.

"Instead of the government, the funds that were received were transferred to Bahria Town," he said.

On the other hand, the head of the PTI disagreed with what NAB said and told the court that he saw the arrest order when he was brought to the bureau's office, not when he was arrested.

"I haven't gone to the washroom in 24 hours," he told the court, adding that he wanted his physician, Dr Faisal, to be called in. "I don't want what happened to Maqsoo chaprasi (peon) to happen to me," he said, referring to one of the people involved in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case who died in UAE last year.

"They inject you and the person dies slowly," he alleged.

The court then reserved its verdict.

 

 

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

