An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw, 24 June, 2013. PHOTO: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

The websites of the Russian president, government and State Duma lower house of parliament were intermittently unavailable for users in Russia and Kazakhstan on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the problem.

Asked if the Kremlin's website had been hit by a DDoS attack, Kremlin spokesperson told Interfax news agency that he thought the platform was working normally.