Shun polarisation, try dialogue to heal divided world, pope says at Christmas

World+Biz

Reuters
25 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 05:57 pm

Related News

Shun polarisation, try dialogue to heal divided world, pope says at Christmas

Pope called on individuals and world leaders to talk to each other rather than dig in their heels, a distancing he said has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters
25 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 05:57 pm
Pope Francis stands on the main balcony of St. Peter&#039;s Basilica to deliver his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world from the Vatican, December 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis stands on the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to deliver his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world from the Vatican, December 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Saturday decried increasing polarisation in personal and international relationships, saying only dialogue can resolve conflicts ranging from family feuds to threats of war.

In his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message, he called on individuals and world leaders to talk to each other rather than dig in their heels, a distancing he said has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tried; there is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together," he said from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on a wet and windy Christmas in Rome.

"On the international level too, there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer paths of dialogue. Yet only those paths can lead to the resolution of conflicts and to lasting benefits for all," he said.

Francis, who turned 85 last week, listed conflicts, tensions or crises in Syria, Yemen, Israel, The Palestinian Territories, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ukraine, Sudan, South Sudan and elsewhere.

"We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements," he said, speaking from the same balcony where he first appeared to the world as pope after his election on 13 March, 2013.

"These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them. We have become so used to them that immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence; we risk not hearing the cry of pain and distress of so many of our brothers and sisters," he said, speaking to an unusually small crowd reduced by Covid-19 restrictions and the weather to only several hundred.

He asked God to "give serenity and unity to families", praising those who strive to keep them and communities together in such divisive times.

"Let us ask him for the strength to be open to dialogue. On this festive day, let us implore him to stir up in the hearts of everyone a yearning for reconciliation and fraternity," he said.

He used the word "dialogue" 11 times in a speech of little more than two pages as he spoke to people huddled under rain parkas and umbrellas.

Francis asked God to "prevent fresh outbreaks of a long-festering conflict" in Ukraine, which has accused Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.

Russia denies planning any attack and accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilising behaviour, saying it needs security guarantees for its own protection.

He asked people not to be indifferent to the plight of migrants, refugees, the displaced, political prisoners and women victims of violence and urged leaders to protect the environment for future generations.

In his Christmas Eve Mass on Friday night in St. Peter's Basilica, Francis said that people who are indifferent to the poor offend God, and urged all to "look beyond all the lights and decorations" and remember the neediest. 

polarisation / Pope Francis / Pope Francis Christmas message

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

7h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

9h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

9h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

50m | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

3h | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one