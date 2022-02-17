Russia lists demands for Ukraine de-escalation

Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Russia and Ukraine's flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Russia's response to the US has also listed a series of demands Moscow says need to be met in order for there to be a de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis.

These include a halt to Western weapons supplies and removal of those already sent, the withdrawal of Western military advisers and instructors from Ukraine, and a halt to any joint NATO exercises with Ukraine, report Al Jazeera.

"In the absence of the readiness of the American side to agree on firm, legally binding guarantees of our security from the United States and its allies, Russia will be forced to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures," the document said.

Russia has suggested in the past that "military-technical measures" could include missile and troop deployments.