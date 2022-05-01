Russia cuts state-backed mortgage rate, extends scheme

World+Biz

Reuters
01 May, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 02:19 pm

Related News

Russia cuts state-backed mortgage rate, extends scheme

The state-backed mortgage scheme that has helped support a construction boom in Russia had been due to expire on July 1

Reuters
01 May, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 02:19 pm
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video link in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video link in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree cutting the state-backed mortgage rate and extending the programme, part of wider measures aimed at stimulating economic growth.

Russia is grappling with the fallout from Western sanctions over what Moscow calls a special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise its neighbour and rid it of extreme anti-Russian nationalism.

The state-backed mortgage scheme that has helped support a construction boom in Russia had been due to expire on July 1. It will now run through the end of 2022 and the rate will be cut to 9% from 12%, the government said on Sunday.

The move will make houses more affordable for Russian families and support the construction industry, the government said in a statement.

The Russian economy is expected to shrink by 8-10% this year, according to forecasts from the central bank which on Friday cut its key interest rate to 14% in a sharper-than-expected move.

Top News

Russia / Mortgage / Russian state

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3h | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4h | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

6h | Videos
Aloe vera for skin and hair care

Aloe vera for skin and hair care

6h | Videos
What could be the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What could be the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war?

6h | Videos
What you need to know about revenue

What you need to know about revenue

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours