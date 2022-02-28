Russia bans flights for airlines of 36 countries, including Europe and Canada

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 07:33 pm

Russia bans flights for airlines of 36 countries, including Europe and Canada

Flights from these countries can be conducted on a special permit issued by Rosaviatsia or the Russian Foreign Ministry, the agency said

A view shows the first Airbus A350-900 aircraft of Russia&#039;s flagship airline Aeroflot during a media presentation at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
A view shows the first Airbus A350-900 aircraft of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot during a media presentation at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia is restricting the flights of airlines from 36 countries, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said.

"A restriction has been imposed on flights for airlines of 36 countries in accordance with international law as a retaliatory measure for the ban imposed by the European states on the flights of commercial airliners operated by Russian airlines and/or registered in Russia," the report said, reports Interfax.

The countries are as follows: Austria, Albania, Anguilla (a British overseas territory), Belgium, Bulgaria, the British Virgin Islands, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Denmark (including Greenland, the Faroe Islands and the territorial sea), Jersey , Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Estonia.

Flights from these countries can be conducted on a special permit issued by Rosaviatsia or the Russian Foreign Ministry, the agency said.

