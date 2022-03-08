Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl

World+Biz

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 09:58 am

Related News

Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 09:58 am
FILE PHOTO: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a news conference upon his arrival from Iran at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
FILE PHOTO: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a news conference upon his arrival from Iran at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Russia backs UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi's idea of a trilateral meeting with Ukraine to ensure the safety of its nuclear facilities after Thursday's scare, but not at Chernobyl as Grossi wants, Moscow and the watchdog said on Monday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the first time war has raged in a country with such an advanced and established nuclear power programme, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said.

The country has four operational nuclear power plants, including Europe's largest by capacity, at Zaporizhzhia near Crimea.

A building close to but separate from the reactors at Zaporizhzhia caught fire on Thursday after what Grossi said appeared to be a hit by a Russian military projectile. Russia blamed Ukrainian saboteurs. Russian forces now control the plant, with Ukrainian staff working under their orders.

The fire was extinguished and the reactors undamaged but the incident highlighted the potentially catastrophic consequences if a nuclear plant were hit.

Grossi proposed the three-way talks at Chernobyl, where Russia has seized a radioactive waste facility near the defunct power plant where the world's worst nuclear accident happened in 1986. The aim is to ensure the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

"Russia supported Grossi's idea regarding a trilateral meeting and we expect that the Ukrainians will also be cooperative," Russia's IAEA ambassador, Mikhail Ulyanov, told reporters on Monday.

"I believe Chernobyl is not the best place for such a meeting. There are numerous capitals in the world."

Grossi told a news conference later on Monday: "We heard from the Russian Federation that they would rather do it somewhere else but this is going to be part of a process of consultation where we are going to be listening to the Russian side and to the Ukrainian side and see what is possible."

Ukraine told the IAEA on Sunday that Russian forces had switched off some mobile networks and the internet at Zaporizhzhia, making communication with the outside harder, and communication with Chernobyl was now only possible by email.

"I am deeply concerned about this turn of events," Grossi said in a statement on Monday, adding that requiring the approval of Russian forces was "not a safe way to run a nuclear power plant".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.

Top News

IAEA / International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) / Chernobyl / Ukraine crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

19h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

23h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

21h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

10m | Videos
Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

15m | Videos
Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

20m | Videos
One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

25m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market